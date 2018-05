Detroit is Getting a PGA Tour Event: The city of Detroit is close to landing its first-ever PGA Tour event, a tournament that would begin in June 2019 at Detroit Golf Club when The National moved away from Washington D.C. with Quicken Loans as sponsor. Company founder Dan Gilbert has invested $5.6 billion in downtown development this decade and is also trying to bring in MLS Soccer.

