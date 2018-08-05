May 02, 2018

John Dingell on Ty Cobb and Ty Cobb: There's a political element to this quote, but I'm sharing it for other reasons. Former Congressman John Dingell of Michigan tweeted, "I’ve now lived through two completely unrelated Ty Cobb retirements. The latter was infinitely more hilarious than the former. Nice mustache, pal." Cobb played his last game on September 11, 1928. The 91-year-old Dingell was two years old then -- too young to remember Cobb, but Dingell's father was a Detroit native who lived in the city all of the legendary ballplayer's 22 years with the Tigers.

