April 26, 2018

Wembley: Football Association offered £800m to sell national football stadium: Are Jaguars moving to London? Even if the Jags don't come, the English national team would no longer call Wembley home, so Woy isn't in favor.
posted by billsaysthis to football at 03:59 PM - 2 comments
Looks like there's going to be a few more NFL games next season in the UK - looking forward to it!
posted by Jack102 at 07:38 AM on April 28
If the Jags want to be in a place where folks are accustomed to driving on the wrong side of the road, I don't know why they'd even think of leaving the Sunshine State.
Meanwhile, I need to tell my bourbon buddies to console themselves with their single barrel stashes while I head out to spend gameday morning at a Pakistani Bloody Mary Bar.
Seriously, when I think of some of the characters that hold NFL franchises, the league is very fortunate to have someone of Khan's caliber in the ownership circle. His version of relocating a team would be much saner than almost anyone else's.
posted by beaverboard at 05:48 PM on April 26