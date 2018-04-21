April 20, 2018

The Disgrace of Minor League Baseball: (W)hy do minor league basketball and hockey players get a better deal than minor league baseball players, despite those leagues’ parent clubs bringing in less money overall? It’s not because basketball and hockey owners are less interested in maximizing profits at all costs—many baseball owners have a stake in another pro team, and even if the people running the NBA, NHL, and MLB aren’t literally the same people, they all went to the same business schools and hang out at the same golf courses.



No, it’s about power and leverage.

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 11:30 AM