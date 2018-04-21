April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is Leaving Arsenal: Arsene Wenger has announced his departure from Arsenal after 22 years at the helm of the club. Arsenal's accomplishments under Wenger include winning the double twice, winning the Premiership in 2003-04 without losing a single game, taking the FA Cup three more times and reaching the Champions League final. But the club finished out of the top four last season for the first time in that span and is currently sixth with 5 games left.
And if he goes to Crystal Palace, will he change his name to Crystal?
posted by NoMich at 09:04 AM on April 20
It was time, and it happened about how I expected it to. Out of the blue. #legend
posted by flannelenigma at 09:26 AM on April 20
First thing I heard in my head after reading the news was Freefallin'.
posted by billsaysthis at 10:51 AM on April 20
Winning the Europa League would be a perfect end to the season, we're not going to see 22 seasons from a manager any time soon. The game may have passed him by a bit but Arsenal scored some beautiful goals during his time in London.
posted by deflated at 11:04 AM on April 20
It was time - actually it likely was time after the last FA Cup win. I hope the club can keep some of his DNA for fluidity and flair. Yes, I would love consistency and I would love a whole lot more defensive solidity, but above all I want to enjoy watching them play - yes, probably even more than watching them win.
posted by sbacharach at 12:29 PM on April 20
With all the talk (distraction?) last season - will he or won't he sign a new contract? - I think this has become Exhibit A for someone staying one season too long.
It's being considered a resignation, not a retirement, but where would Arsene go? I couldn't see him staying in the Premier League: he's now likely "damaged goods" to the large clubs; the others couldn't/wouldn't pay him the salary he would demand. Maybe one of the large French clubs (his home nation)?
posted by jjzucal at 02:25 PM on April 20
National team coach. Japan still revere him, from his time there before Arsenal. France if they do poorly this summer and don't make at least semis.
posted by billsaysthis at 04:29 PM on April 20
USA needs a coach.
posted by bender at 04:43 PM on April 20
I got into the Premier League in 2006 so I managed to miss Wenger's run of greatness. I still am sad to see him go. There aren't any managers left who are synonymous with a club.
posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on April 20
Will they rename the club after the new manager?
posted by bender at 08:32 AM on April 20