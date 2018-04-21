April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is Leaving Arsenal: Arsene Wenger has announced his departure from Arsenal after 22 years at the helm of the club. Arsenal's accomplishments under Wenger include winning the double twice, winning the Premiership in 2003-04 without losing a single game, taking the FA Cup three more times and reaching the Champions League final. But the club finished out of the top four last season for the first time in that span and is currently sixth with 5 games left.

posted by rcade to soccer at 07:32 AM - 10 comments