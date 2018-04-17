April 15, 2018

College Football Modifies Kickoffs for Player Safety: The NCAA has modified kickoffs in college football: Any player can make a fair catch inside the 25 yard line for the ball to be ruled a touchback, just like when a player takes a knee in the end zone. Former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, who has for years crusaded to eliminate kickoffs, would like to replace them with the scoring team getting the ball on its 30 yard line in a fourth-and-15 situation. They could go for it or punt.

posted by rcade to football at 11:12 AM - 3 comments