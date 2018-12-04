April 07, 2018

Humboldt gathers, and mourns, through a long and tragic night: Word spread fast — down the highway, across the prairie, into the farm community of Humboldt, where people huddled with phones and friends.
...With that word came numbing horror: Fourteen people on a bus carrying their beloved Humboldt Broncos, dead. They were en route to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game late Friday afternoon when their bus collided with a semi at a junction on Highway 35.
I have been searching for words; none are adequate. I prayed for them and their families at church this morning. It feels empty.
The death toll rises to 16 with Dayna Brons' passing today, the only woman on the bus, athletic therapist for the Broncos.
Not much to say about something like this. May those young mens' families find peace somehow.
