April 07, 2018

Humboldt gathers, and mourns, through a long and tragic night: Word spread fast — down the highway, across the prairie, into the farm community of Humboldt, where people huddled with phones and friends.

...With that word came numbing horror: Fourteen people on a bus carrying their beloved Humboldt Broncos, dead. They were en route to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game late Friday afternoon when their bus collided with a semi at a junction on Highway 35.



