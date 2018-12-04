April 06, 2018

Sedin twins play their last home game before retirement; combine to score twice in a storybook finish: Being from Vancouver it's difficult to have perspective, but as Henrik and Daniel Sedin retire there is talk that these are two generational players; the best to have ever played for Vancouver. Certainly they have been the best pair of players for the Canucks, truly a combined value that is more than the sum of their parts. And the way they finished out their last home game of the season was virtually scripted. A typical magic goal of intricate passing in the second period, and a long possession power play goal to win the game in overtime. Unassuming and unlikely stars for one team in their 18-year careers, blighted only by the lack of a championship (though they came within one game in 2011)

04:21 PM