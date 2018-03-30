March 30, 2018

It's finally happened! Emergency back-up goalie (Blackhawks' Scott Foster) plays in an NHL game.:
The 36-year-old accountant comes into the game with 14 minutes left in the game. And he makes a big save!
Celebration at the end of the game.
posted by grum@work at 01:08 AM on March 30
First a 16 seed beats a 1 seed in the NCAA men's tournament. Now this. Wonder what's next in the unexpected historic firsts department.
posted by beaverboard at 06:14 AM on March 30
That's fantastic. I'm previewing the Disney movie in my head.
posted by rcade at 09:45 AM on March 30
Wow, how many years did he hang around to get 14 minutes of ice time?!
posted by billsaysthis at 10:48 AM on March 30
After his retirement from football, Doug Flutie was a legend in goal among the men's leagues based around suburban Boston. I think he probably could have taken the ice for a pro club if needed. Just a talented all around athlete.
posted by beaverboard at 12:14 PM on March 30
Oh, is that the one where he gets lit up his first game in, consistently improves through a montage of training until he squeaks the 'Hawks into the playoffs, only to emerge with the Conn Smythe after stopping a penalty shot in overtime of game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals?
Or the Cianfrace version where he has his 14 minutes of shutout hockey end, only to find out that he has ass cancer and his wife has left him for a female basketball referee?
posted by tahoemoj at 01:55 PM on March 30
The first. Though the second sounds like a terrific date night movie.
posted by rcade at 03:21 PM on March 30
Not to nitpick, but he's not the first emergency backup to play.
From nhl.com:
Foster played 55 games for Western Michigan from 2002-06. He is the first emergency goaltender to play in an NHL game since Jorge Alves, an equipment manager for the Carolina Hurricanes, played eight seconds in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 31, 2016.
I'm not sure you can celebrate 8 seconds of ice time like they did last night.
And, since teams now need to have an emergency goalie available for all games, I'm sure we're more likely to see this happen again in the future.
posted by jjohn24680 at 04:27 PM on March 30
Post game interview!
posted by grum@work at 01:00 AM on March 30