March 27, 2018

Mookie Betts Interviewed During Play: This is too epic to summarize.
They have hot mics down near ice level in the NHL and they pick up some golden moments. I'm pretty sure the NHL (and other leagues) would make a mint if they sold a network package that allowed you to watch the game with no commentary and live mics at field/ice level.
posted by grum@work at 12:13 AM on March 28
Back in the smoky 70's, we used to watch TV shows with the sound off and listen to music or progressive FM rock radio as the soundtrack. Or, we'd turn on another TV tuned to a different station and cover the screen and just listen to the sound.
One memorable event was watching Charlie's Angels on mute with the other TV tuned to Pastor Gene Scott's show. That was surreal. Hell, it was all surreal. On porpoise.
posted by beaverboard at 09:54 AM on March 28
This is pretty much how I watch stuff 80% of the time.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:06 AM on March 28
Me too
posted by NoMich at 11:11 AM on March 28
Goddamnit. I try so very hard to remain in the "I hate the Red Sox" camp. But I got to see that epic Sox-Indians game last summer at my first visit to Fenway. That really had me questioning my life choices vis-a-vis anti-Sox bias. And now there's Mookie Betts. What the hell am I supposed to do with all that likeability?!
posted by tahoemoj at 05:24 PM on March 28
If you're riding a wave of good Fenway vibes, why not arrange to meet Stormy Daniels at Pesky's Pole?
I'll introduce you as an attorney from Reno. If that don't break the ice, nothing will.
Whatever you do, don't get her mixed up with Belichick's girlfriend. There are similarities.
posted by beaverboard at 08:47 PM on March 28
My turn-ons include long walks to the bench to challenge the legitimacy of NDA's and semi-rough magazine play with the McGeorge Law Review.
Turn-offs include overly bronzed blowhards and borderline morbidly obese demagogues in tighty whiteys.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:25 PM on March 29
Twenty years on (24, I'm guessing it was during the Rangers Cup win), my sister and I still laugh about a random "Terry, what the fuck!" from the playoffs.
posted by yerfatma at 05:04 PM on March 29
Keep them all miked up, tape all, and play selected highlights along with video of the play. That would make watching baseball a lot more fun. Just don't overdo it.
posted by Howard_T at 08:12 PM on March 27