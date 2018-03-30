March 27, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: Take the Shot Markelle Edition: Three weeks remain in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. The lead of NoMich has grown to 87 after a weekend of prognosticative carnage. GoYouColts wins a second straight week, scoring 21. There are 8 games on ESPN, TNT and ABC, beginning tonight. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Cleveland at Miami on TNT (Tuesday)
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)
Boston at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)
Oklahoma City at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)
Milwaukee at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans at Cleveland on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Clippers at Portland on ESPN (Friday)
Houston at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee, San Antonio.
Last Week's Results
Denver 108, Washington 100 (6 < 8 < 10)
Boston 105, Portland 100 (3 < 5 < 7)
Houston 114, New Orleans 91 (16 < 23 < 30)
New York 101, Washington 97 (3 < 4 < 5)
Utah 110, Golden State 91 (13 < 19 < 25)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 5, 10 points
Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 8 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points
Goyoucolts's picks
Denver by 10 [lock], 16 points
Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 8, 0 points
Utah by 10, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Washington by 11 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
Washington by 21 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Washington by 8, 0 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points
Golden State by 8, 0 points
rcade's picks
Washington by 4, 0 points
Portland by 8, 0 points
Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 13 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 6, 5 points
scooby10672's picks
Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points
Portland by 5, 0 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points
Phoenix by 9, 0 points
Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 16 [lock], -10 points
Utah by 10, 5 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|NoMich
|617
|0
|Ufez Jones
|530
|-5
|Goyoucolts
|522
|21
|Howard_T
|500
|-25
|rcade
|498
|5
|scooby10672
|447
|-10
|bender
|412
|-10
|tron7
|443
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:15 PM - 12 comments
Cleveland by 7 on TNT (Tuesday) (slam)
Milwaukee by 4 on TNT (Tuesday) (slam)
Utah by 10 on ESPN (Wednesday) (slam)
San Antonio by 5 on TNT (Thursday)
Golden State by 8 on TNT (Thursday)
New Orleans by 6 on ESPN (Friday)
Portland by 11 on ESPN (Friday) (slam)
Houston by 15 on ABC (Sunday) (slam)
posted by Goyoucolts at 05:13 PM on March 27
Carnage is a word that is woefully inadequate to describe my results from last week. I'm almost afraid to continue with the picking. I'll continue while being ready to scream as I check the scores.
Tuesday, Mar 27:
Cleveland by 8
Los Angeles (San Diego transfer variety) by 12
Wednesday, Mar 28:
Utah by 9
(Picking against the Celtics has been hazardous to my standings.)
Thursday, Mar 29:
Oklahoma City by 3
Milwaukee by 6
(Because Golden State is on cruise control while nursing injuries)
Friday, Mar 30:
Cleveland by 12
Portland by 10
Sunday, Apr 1:
Houston by 14
posted by Howard_T at 05:23 PM on March 27
TUESDAY
Cleveland by 9
L.A. Clippers by 9
WEDNESDAY
Utah by 8
THURSDAY
San Antonio by 7
Golden State by 12
FRIDAY
Cleveland by 14
Portland by 12
SUNDAY
Houston by 10
posted by NoMich at 05:34 PM on March 27
Cleveland by 7 (Tuesday)
L.A. Clippers by 4 (Tuesday)
Utah by 4 (Wednesday)
SLAM San Antonio by 7 (Thursday) SLAM
Golden State by 6 (Thursday)
SLAM Cleveland by 8 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Portland by 11 (Friday) SLAM
SLAM Houston by 9 (Sunday) SLAM
posted by bender at 05:56 PM on March 27
Tuesday:
CLE by 12 (SLAM)
LAC by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:43 PM on March 27
Cleveland by 6
L.A. Clippers by 10 <-- dunk
Oklahoma City by 3
Golden State by 8
Cleveland by 4
Portland by 8
Houston by 10 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 09:25 PM on March 27
Tuesday LA Clippers by 3 SLAM
posted by scooby10672 at 09:51 PM on March 27
Utah (Wednesday) by 6
Oklahoma City (Thursday) by 8
Golden State (Thursday) by 9
Cleveland (Friday) by 7
Portland (Friday) by 6
Houston (Sunday) by 13
posted by tron7 at 03:17 PM on March 28
Wednesday:
UTA by 8
Thursday:
SAS by 9
GSW by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:27 PM on March 28
Some changes, please, to Thursday's games:
I'm now going with Oklahoma City by 7 (slam) and Milwaukee by 8.
Thanks rcade!
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:28 PM on March 28
Friday:
CLE by 10
PDX by 9
Sunday:
SAS by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:02 PM on March 30
Are you saying that the carnage stops right here, right now?
posted by beaverboard at 04:32 PM on March 27