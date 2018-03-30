March 27, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 24: Take the Shot Markelle Edition: Three weeks remain in SportsFilter's Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em. The lead of NoMich has grown to 87 after a weekend of prognosticative carnage. GoYouColts wins a second straight week, scoring 21. There are 8 games on ESPN, TNT and ABC, beginning tonight. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Miami on TNT (Tuesday)

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Tuesday)

Boston at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at San Antonio on TNT (Thursday)

Milwaukee at Golden State on TNT (Thursday)

New Orleans at Cleveland on ESPN (Friday)

L.A. Clippers at Portland on ESPN (Friday)

Houston at San Antonio on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Cleveland, L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee, San Antonio.

Last Week's Results

Denver 108, Washington 100 (6 < 8 < 10)

Boston 105, Portland 100 (3 < 5 < 7)

Houston 114, New Orleans 91 (16 < 23 < 30)

New York 101, Washington 97 (3 < 4 < 5)

Utah 110, Golden State 91 (13 < 19 < 25)



Player Scores

bender's picks Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points

Boston by 5, 10 points

Houston by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 9 [lock], -10 points

Goyoucolts's picks Denver by 10 [lock], 16 points

Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

Utah by 10, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Washington by 11 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 9 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

Washington by 21 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

NoMich's picks Washington by 8, 0 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

Houston by 8 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 14 [lock], -10 points

Golden State by 8, 0 points

rcade's picks Washington by 4, 0 points

Portland by 8, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 13 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 6, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Washington by 5 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 5, 0 points

Ufez Jones's picks Washington by 12 [lock], -10 points

Phoenix by 9, 0 points

Houston by 15 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 16 [lock], -10 points

Utah by 10, 5 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week NoMich 617 0 Ufez Jones 530 -5 Goyoucolts 522 21 Howard_T 500 -25 rcade 498 5 scooby10672 447 -10 bender 412 -10 tron7 443

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:15 PM - 12 comments