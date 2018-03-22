March 21, 2018

Greg Schiano's Kickoff Idea Takes Spotlight Again As The NCAA Mulls Over New Proposal: Schiano's Plan: Replace all kickoffs with a punting situation, including after the opening coin toss and to start the second half. So, as an example, when Team A scores a touchdown, it immediately gets the ball back on a fourth and 15 from its own 30-yard line.



It can punt it back to Team B — the most likely outcome and a safer play since the bigger collisions usually happen on kickoffs.



Or it can line up and go for the first down, essentially replacing an onside kick with an offensive play that would require more skill than luck.

