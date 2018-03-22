March 21, 2018

Greg Schiano's Kickoff Idea Takes Spotlight Again As The NCAA Mulls Over New Proposal: Schiano's Plan: Replace all kickoffs with a punting situation, including after the opening coin toss and to start the second half. So, as an example, when Team A scores a touchdown, it immediately gets the ball back on a fourth and 15 from its own 30-yard line.
It can punt it back to Team B — the most likely outcome and a safer play since the bigger collisions usually happen on kickoffs.
Or it can line up and go for the first down, essentially replacing an onside kick with an offensive play that would require more skill than luck.
Punting plays are not dangerous on par with kicking plays?
posted by NoMich at 02:06 PM on March 21
Memo to Brotherhood of Raiders Placekickers: Schiano and Polian are trying to eliminate your profession.
Do they send Janikowski or Cole Ford to take care of this little problem?
posted by beaverboard at 02:19 PM on March 21
Only a barefoot kicker can be trusted with this type job, bb.
posted by NoMich at 02:58 PM on March 21
The AAF post that included the elimination of kickoffs reminded me of this other piece that I had read a couple weeks ago but forgot to post. This is quite a radical idea, though apparently not a recent one. I'm not sure how I feel about it, but it is interesting.
posted by bender at 01:27 PM on March 21