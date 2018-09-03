March 09, 2018

Seahawks Release Richard Sherman: The Seattle Seahawks would rather have $11 million in salary cap space than another season of Richard Sherman. The four-time Pro Bowler missed the last seven games of the season with a ruptured Achilles and is about to turn 30. His release and the trade of defensive lineman Michael Bennett push the Legion of Boom further into history. Sherman has more interceptions and passes defended than anyone else since he entered the NFL as a fifth-rounder in 2011.
Sad to note that his last game as a Seahawk was in a lime green jello suit on color rush night.
If his heels don't recover adequately, I don't see why he and Skip Bayless couldn't do a food-based travel show.
Another option would be for him to try his hand at fully shouted post-game TED Talks.
posted by beaverboard at 03:38 PM on March 09