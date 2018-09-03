March 09, 2018

Seahawks Release Richard Sherman: The Seattle Seahawks would rather have $11 million in salary cap space than another season of Richard Sherman. The four-time Pro Bowler missed the last seven games of the season with a ruptured Achilles and is about to turn 30. His release and the trade of defensive lineman Michael Bennett push the Legion of Boom further into history. Sherman has more interceptions and passes defended than anyone else since he entered the NFL as a fifth-rounder in 2011.

posted by rcade to football at 02:23 PM - 1 comment