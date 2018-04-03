March 04, 2018

Roger Bannister has Passed Away: Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than 4 minutes has died. The feat was accomplished in 1954. We had a small black and white TV, and film of it was shown on the sports news. I also remember seeing it in the newsreels at the movies. It was a really big deal then, but now even high school kids are running under 4 minutes
upstart colonist tabloid
beaverboard, I do believe we might find a spot of tea in Boston Harbor. My Dad's ancestors were evacuated from New York to Nova Scotia in 1783. Loyalists (Tories) all the way. My fault to miss the knighthood; I should have known better.
posted by Howard_T at 08:06 PM on March 04
That was a good article, except for the fact that it was carried by an upstart colonist tabloid and mentioned nothing of his knighthood, as a proper British article would have done from the outset. It's hard to imagine him being referred to as anything but Sir Roger.
posted by beaverboard at 07:22 PM on March 04