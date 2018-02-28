February 28, 2018

U.S. May Lose Out on Bid to Co-Host World Cup: Three months before the vote, the 2026 World Cup has a front runner and it isn't the North American combined bid by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It's Morocco. Sam Borden of ESPN suggest the problem may be the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania. He asks, "At this particular moment in time, does the world want to give something nice to the United States?"
Canada: "What the fuck did we do wrong?!"
posted by grum@work at 01:50 PM on February 28
posted by NoMich at 02:00 PM on February 28
"You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in." -- Donaldus Trumpus the I
posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on February 28
Another triumph for the MAGAician!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:23 AM on February 28