February 28, 2018

U.S. May Lose Out on Bid to Co-Host World Cup: Three months before the vote, the 2026 World Cup has a front runner and it isn't the North American combined bid by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It's Morocco. Sam Borden of ESPN suggest the problem may be the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania. He asks, "At this particular moment in time, does the world want to give something nice to the United States?"

posted by rcade to soccer at 09:51 AM - 4 comments