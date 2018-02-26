February 26, 2018

Jerry Jones is Not as Powerful as He Thought: In another sign of how badly Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lost his war with Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner is about to drop a multi-million fine on Jones. Goodell has the power to do this for conduct he considers detrimental to the league, such as threatening to sue the compensation committee of owners deciding Goodell's contract renewal.

posted by rcade to football at 04:50 PM - 2 comments