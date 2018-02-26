February 26, 2018

Jerry Jones is Not as Powerful as He Thought: In another sign of how badly Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lost his war with Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner is about to drop a multi-million fine on Jones. Goodell has the power to do this for conduct he considers detrimental to the league, such as threatening to sue the compensation committee of owners deciding Goodell's contract renewal.
Will offset some of the Goodell contract $$$...
posted by billsaysthis at 06:34 PM on February 26
I thought Jones was powerful after the L.A. relocations. Looks like he did too.
If Goodell drops millions in fines on him, Jones will look like a whipped dog.
I don't see that as a viable status quo because of the ego damage to Jones, but what can he do?
posted by rcade at 05:32 PM on February 26