February 26, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics are over and Norway won: With a record-setting 39 medals (14 gold), Norway surely overachieved at these games. USA were the main gifters, I'd say, finishing fourth with 23 (9 gold). Esther Ledecka (Czeck Republic) was my favorite medalist at these Games, the first two win gold in two different sports at the same Olympiad, winning in both snowboarding and skiing. Tokyo is just over two years away, hey hey!

