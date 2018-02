Carlos Cordeiro Wins U.S. Soccer Election: The new president of U.S. Soccer is Carlos Cordeiro, who won a third-round vote over Kathy Carter Saturday in Orlando. He was Sunil Gulati's second-in-command so this is not exactly a sign of big changes after the U.S. men's crushing failure to make the World Cup.

posted by rcade to soccer at 12:12 PM - 0 comments