The Film the NFL doesn't want you to see: In addition to the torn ACLs and MCLs, in addition to all of the horrible broken bones, the NFL diagnosed at least 281 traumatic brain injuries this season. And no document has ever quite displayed the horror of it all like “Concussion Protocol,” [an experimental, reverse motion] film by Josh Begley and Field of Vision. First link also includes audio discussion with Begley, Sean King, and Donte Stallworth, and a trailer for the film itself.



posted by rumple to football at 02:35 AM - 0 comments