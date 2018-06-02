February 05, 2018

SportsFilter 2016-17 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tron7: This just in: The champion of last year's SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em was tron7 with 129 points, one point more than rumple. Third place was claimed by beaverboard. NFL Gift Shop cards for $25 are headed to tron7 and rumple.

posted by rcade to football at 09:03 PM - 4 comments

Final Standings

PlayerTotalPicksPropsThis Week PicksThis Week Props
tron712999302010
rumple12888401010
beaverboard1158530105
NoMich10181201010
ic23b968610100
hincandenza9267251015
Howard_T9171201015
Ufez Jones876720-105
cl815625-1015
rcade815625-105
grum@work766610105
tahoemoj765620010
bender724725-105
holden714625-105
cixelsyd714625-1010
jagsnumberone7166500
MeatSaber684820515
tommytrump61412000
billsaysthis21165--

New England by 6 (4 < 6 < 8)

Props

FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski (NE)

FIRST TD: Devonta Freeman (Atl)

PASSING: Tom Brady (NE), 466 yards

RUSHING: Devonta Freeman (Atl), 75 yards

RECEIVING: James White (NE), 110 yards

SACKS: Trey Flowers (NE), Alan Branch (NE), Jabaal Sheard (NE), Rob Ninkovich (NE), Kyle Van Noy (NE), Grady Jarrett (Atl), Brooks Reed (Atl), Deji Olatoye (Atl), Dwight Freeney (Atl), Courtney Upshaw (Atl),

INTERCEPTIONS: Robert Alford (Atl)

OOPS: LaGarrett Blount (NE)

MVP: Tom Brady

CONTEST WINNER:

TIEBREAKER: 62 points

You can check your score in the previous post.

posted by rcade at 09:04 PM on February 05

Congrats, tron7!

The reason there are two prizes being awarded is because both tron7 and rumple picked themselves to win, getting either 5 or 0 more points as a result and thus either winning or losing.

I am sorry this was not posted last year. I had a good reason for being late -- I sadly lost my dad over Super Bowl weekend -- but never getting back to the contest was absurd.

The prize was supposed to be an NFL End Zone Rush T-shirt, but those are no longer being sold. A gift card is being substituted.

posted by rcade at 09:08 PM on February 05

Congratulations to the user name that always throws me for a loop (my brother's name is Tron and his number back in his sports playing days was always 7)!

posted by hootch at 10:58 PM on February 05

Thanks rcade ... moral victory for tron7 on raw points.....

Renewed condolences over your dad.

posted by rumple at 11:37 PM on February 05

