February 05, 2018

SportsFilter 2016-17 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tron7: This just in: The champion of last year's SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em was tron7 with 129 points, one point more than rumple. Third place was claimed by beaverboard. NFL Gift Shop cards for $25 are headed to tron7 and rumple.

posted by rcade to football at 09:03 PM - 4 comments