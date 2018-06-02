February 05, 2018

SportsFilter 2016-17 NFL Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tron7: This just in: The champion of last year's SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em was tron7 with 129 points, one point more than rumple. Third place was claimed by beaverboard. NFL Gift Shop cards for $25 are headed to tron7 and rumple.
Congrats, tron7!
The reason there are two prizes being awarded is because both tron7 and rumple picked themselves to win, getting either 5 or 0 more points as a result and thus either winning or losing.
I am sorry this was not posted last year. I had a good reason for being late -- I sadly lost my dad over Super Bowl weekend -- but never getting back to the contest was absurd.
The prize was supposed to be an NFL End Zone Rush T-shirt, but those are no longer being sold. A gift card is being substituted.
Congratulations to the user name that always throws me for a loop (my brother's name is Tron and his number back in his sports playing days was always 7)!
Thanks rcade ... moral victory for tron7 on raw points.....
Renewed condolences over your dad.
Final Standings
New England by 6 (4 < 6 < 8)
Props
FIRST FG: Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
FIRST TD: Devonta Freeman (Atl)
PASSING: Tom Brady (NE), 466 yards
RUSHING: Devonta Freeman (Atl), 75 yards
RECEIVING: James White (NE), 110 yards
SACKS: Trey Flowers (NE), Alan Branch (NE), Jabaal Sheard (NE), Rob Ninkovich (NE), Kyle Van Noy (NE), Grady Jarrett (Atl), Brooks Reed (Atl), Deji Olatoye (Atl), Dwight Freeney (Atl), Courtney Upshaw (Atl),
INTERCEPTIONS: Robert Alford (Atl)
OOPS: LaGarrett Blount (NE)
MVP: Tom Brady
CONTEST WINNER:
TIEBREAKER: 62 points
