February 05, 2018

SportsFilter 2017-2018 Playoff Pick 'Em Champion: tahoemoj: The SportsFilter Playoff Pick 'Em Champion is tahoemoj, who scored 105 points. I finished second and ic23b finished third. The best score in the Super Bowl was achieved by bender with 41. The coveted Costanza was claimed by grum@work. The magnificent camo print casual active pants are headed to tahoemoj.
Congratulations, tahoemoj!
The contest winner prop effectively takes 5 points off the first place player's lead before the game starts for everyone else close to the lead who picks themselves to win. That wasn't enough. You were like every single running back, wide receiver and quarterback in tonight's game and could not be stopped.
posted by rcade at 12:20 AM on February 05
I think this is my first Costanza!
I couldn't be more proud. Everyone tries to achieve perfection, but there has to b....
/David Harbour appearance
"Nope, this is a Tide ad."
posted by grum@work at 06:52 AM on February 05
Way to go tahoemoj!
Thanks for running this again, rcade.
posted by NoMich at 08:10 AM on February 05
"Nope, this is a Tide ad."
They got me every time.
posted by tron7 at 10:19 AM on February 05
Thanks, rcade! And congrats, tahoemoj!
posted by Goyoucolts at 11:19 AM on February 05
**Climbs down off of the shortest lamp pole in Reno**
Wooooooooo!!! Winner, winner!!!! This is the second-proudest day of my life - right there between #1 (winning that pub crawl in undergrad) and #3 (the births of my children).
Thanks for running the show, rcade. Email with zubaz delivery instructions to come soon.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:00 PM on February 05
Congratulations tahoemoj.
posted by ic23b at 12:31 PM on February 05
rcade-- to collect my swag/booty/zubaz-y goodness, should I email you my info through the community "contact us" link? Or do you have a better direct email that you prefer?
posted by tahoemoj at 02:53 PM on February 05
Well done.
But don't let tahoe's momentary exuberance fool you. He is on to Cincinnati.
posted by beaverboard at 03:32 PM on February 05
I sent you an email, tahoemoj. I believe we need to receive updates periodically on the life-changing experience that wearing these pants doubtlessly brings.
posted by rcade at 04:08 PM on February 05
I'm sitting here grumbling about the cruelty of fate. Mostly I'm grumbling about the idiot talking heads who obviously know so much more about football than Bill Belichick. Congratulations to the Eagles on their Super Bowl win. They earned it. More congratulations to tahoemoj on his impressive run to the pick' em title. Photographic evidence must be shown that you actually wore those pants. Most importantly, thanks to you, rcade, for running another great and fun pick 'em.
posted by Howard_T at 08:30 PM on February 05
Final Standings
Philadelphia by 8 (6 < 8 < 10)
FIRST FG: Jake Elliott (Phi) -- NoMich, ic23b, cixelsyd, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, rcade, bender
FIRST TD: Alshon Jeffery (Phi) -- bender
PASSING: Tom Brady (NE), 505 yards -- NoMich, ic23b, tron7, tommytrump, tahoemoj, Goyoucolts, rumple, Howard_T, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, werty, bender
RUSHING: LeGarrette Blount (Phi), 90 yards -- grum@work, tommytrump, truthhurts, jagsnumberone, werty
RECEIVING: Danny Amendola (NE), 152 yards -- grum@work, tahoemoj, rumple, jagsnumberone, werty, bender
SACK: Brandon Graham (Phi) -- truthhurts, gridironarizona, rcade
INTERCEPTION: Duron Harmon (NE) -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts
OOPS: Nick Foles (Phi), interception -- NoMich, ic23b, rumple, Howard_T, truthhurts, gridironarizona, werty
MVP: Nick Foles (Phi) -- cixelsyd, tommytrump, Goyoucolts, truthhurts, rcade
CONTEST WINNER: tahoemoj -- NoMich, ic23b, tahoemoj, Howard_T, bender
posted by rcade at 12:17 AM on February 05