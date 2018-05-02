February 04, 2018

Super Bowl 0x34: The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in Super Bowl 0x34. You might have heard.
Not a concussion...a "head injury".
posted by grum@work at 07:51 PM on February 04
That 4th down play call by the Eagles for the Foles TD is the greatest play call in the history of the Super Bowl.
It's daring.
It's crazy.
It's a game breaker.
It's unexpected.
It's memorable.
No other play call (not play) can compare to it.
posted by grum@work at 08:14 PM on February 04
All my Lions fans buddies on Facebook aren't too happy with the Matt Patricia hire right now
posted by NoMich at 08:17 PM on February 04
"This is the first game in NFL history to go to halftime with the score 22-12." The ruling on the field was #gerrymanderedstat, but on further review, I'll allow it.
Also, I'm with grum. That was the kind of play that gets followed by three 3rd-quarter touchdowns en route to a rout. Also, just an incredible call and execution!
posted by bender at 08:42 PM on February 04
It's top 5 for sure. Most shocking successful call since Sean Payton opened the half with an onside kick.
posted by rcade at 09:17 PM on February 04
Someone needs to enlighten Cris Collinsworth on the rules of catching the football. Twice he has railed against what he assumed would be overturned catch calls (but thought they should be catches) only to have the original calls (rightly) stand. Calm down over there!
posted by bender at 10:07 PM on February 04
Also, "This game has been as good as Justin Timberlake." :)
posted by bender at 10:09 PM on February 04
Somebody also needs to tell Collinsworth it isn't 2010. James Harrison isn't an impact player any more. He has 8 tackles this season.
posted by rcade at 10:47 PM on February 04
I listened to the first 3 quarters on Westwood One with Harlan, Boomer, and Mike Holmgren. Fabulous coverage and commentary.
I watched the 4th quarter and yes, Collinsworth doesn't ever seem to have a clue what is coming out of his mouth until it's actually been delivered ...
posted by cixelsyd at 11:13 PM on February 04
Brady was not sharp at all times. He made some inaccurate throws and was lucky not to get picked a few times. What mobility he had has lost a gear. He is painfully slow afoot and does not look limber, no matter what guru Guerrero is doing. He didn't fully commit to catching the trick pass that was thrown to him. It was a half hearted effort. The pass wasn't that bad. Run under the damn thing for goodness sake. If you don't look like you're 40 years old in Week 12, you might look more like it in Week 22. (Yep, I'm still pissed about the Garoppolo trade).
I have never once gotten the impression that Matt Patricia was remotely close to being a bona fide head coaching prospect.
I've always thought that if the Denver Broncos' horse logo could talk, its voice would sound just like Cris Collinsworth's.
posted by beaverboard at 11:33 PM on February 04
Malcolm Butler's last-second benching is a bizarre move that will hang around Bill Belicheck's neck forever when this Super Bowl loss is discussed. He played 97.8% of the team's snaps this season and wasn't good enough to even put on the field tonight?
posted by rcade at 12:52 AM on February 05
