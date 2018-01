Boston Sports Host Insults Brady's 5-Year-Old Kid: For years, Tom Brady has called in once a week to the sports radio station WEEI for a segment. He may not be doing that any more after a 24-year-old show host named Alex Reimer said on the air that Brady's 5-year-old daughter acted like an "annoying little pissant" in a documentary about her dad. Reimer has been suspended, though Brady says he hopes he won't be fired.

