January 29, 2018

Cleveland Indians Will Drop Chief Wahoo in 2019: The upcoming 2018 season will be the last that Chief Wahoo is used on uniforms by the Cleveland Indians, the New York Times reported today. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been pressuring the team to drop the racist caricature, an effort that increased after the league awarded the 2019 All-Star Game to Cleveland. For several years Wahoo was kept off team uniforms and other gear at its spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona. There may still be Wahoo items sold at team gift shops and in Ohio.
They should bring back the Spiders mascot. It's got a history with the city and would be pretty unique (and kind of badass).
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:19 PM on January 29
+1
Your turn, Dan Snyder.
I'm thinking Snyder dug in his heels so far he can't see out of the hole.
posted by billsaysthis at 04:32 PM on January 29
I was coming here to post about this. Good on Manfred for finally getting this done. I've got a lot of friends and family who are fans of the Indians and on both sides of this logo. Some Clevelanders are going to grumble about this, but I think they'll get over it relatively quickly--as mentioned, the team has been diminishing Chief Wahoo's visibility in recent years anyway.
I wonder if there will be further movement to change the name. That's certainly a bigger undertaking than changing a logo, and the name is far less egregious than the logo, but if it were up to me, I'd make a clean break and change them both.
posted by bender at 02:23 PM on January 29