January 29, 2018

Cleveland Indians Will Drop Chief Wahoo in 2019: The upcoming 2018 season will be the last that Chief Wahoo is used on uniforms by the Cleveland Indians, the New York Times reported today. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been pressuring the team to drop the racist caricature, an effort that increased after the league awarded the 2019 All-Star Game to Cleveland. For several years Wahoo was kept off team uniforms and other gear at its spring training games in Goodyear, Arizona. There may still be Wahoo items sold at team gift shops and in Ohio.

posted by rcade to baseball at 01:28 PM - 3 comments