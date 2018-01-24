January 24, 2018

Up to 175 Years: "Once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's foremost Olympic women gymnasts, Larry Nassar now will spend the rest of his life behind bars."
posted by tahoemoj to olympics at 02:52 PM - 1 comment
Cold comfort for over a hundred young women and their families, but how do you really obtain justice in these circumstances? The more I read about this story, the more disgusted I get. Girls as young as 5 were sent to this predator for his "world renowned" treatment, which often included multiple instances of digital penetration. May ha suffer in prison and be buried under an outhouse when he goes.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:54 PM on January 24
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2018 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Cold comfort for over a hundred young women and their families, but how do you really obtain justice in these circumstances? The more I read about this story, the more disgusted I get. Girls as young as 5 were sent to this predator for his "world renowned" treatment, which often included multiple instances of digital penetration. May ha suffer in prison and be buried under an outhouse when he goes.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:54 PM on January 24