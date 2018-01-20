January 20, 2018

Famous School Holiday Programs at Northern Beaches for Kids: At Northern Beaches, the Voyager Tennis Academy runs the famous school holiday programs for kids during the holidays. During the holiday activities, kids can play sports including the Tennis, Soccer, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, T-Ball and many more. The holiday programs at Pennant Hills are available in January 22-25, 29 and interested students can book through their website.

posted by carolhorton74 to tennis at 12:26 AM - 1 comment