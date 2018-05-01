January 04, 2018

NFL Pick 'Em Champion: Tron7: The SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has been won by Tron7 with 1308 points. Truthhurts finished in second with 1267 and Howard_T third with 1244. The final week was won by Jjzucal with 138. Tron7, who took the lead in week 14 and kept it, wins an official NFL Game Football. Congratulations!

This Week's Games

Last Week's Results

Detroit 35, Green Bay 11 (17 < 24 < 31)

Indianapolis 22, Houston 13 (6 < 9 < 12)

Minnesota 23, Chicago 10 (9 < 13 < 17)

New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6 (14 < 20 < 26)

N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10 (6 < 8 < 10)

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0 (4 < 6 < 8)

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24 (3 < 4 < 5)

Atlanta 22, Carolina 10 (8 < 12 < 16)

Kansas City 27, Denver 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10 (3 < 5 < 7)

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13 (15 < 21 < 27)

Buffalo 22, Miami 16 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10 (14 < 20 < 26)

Arizona 26, Seattle 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27 (3 < 4 < 5)



Player Scores

bender's picks Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 6 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points



cixelsyd's picks Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 6, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 8 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

San Francisco by 4, 5 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points



Goyoucolts's picks Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 1, 0 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 18 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 10 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Detroit by 13 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 9 [lock], -10 points



Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 16 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 6, 5 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 4, 8 points

Seattle by 8, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 6, 8 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 14 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points



ic23b's picks Detroit by 11, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 8 points

Minnesota by 10, 8 points

New England by 7, 5 points

Washington by 4, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 17, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 4, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 13, 5 points

Seattle by 14, 0 points

New Orleans by 23, 0 points

Baltimore by 17, 0 points



jagsnumberone's picks Green Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 23 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 8 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points



MeatSaber's picks Detroit by 6 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 6 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points



NoMich's picks Detroit by 9 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 6 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

New England by 14 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 5 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 6 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], -10 points



rcade's picks Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 7 [lock], 16 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 4 [lock], -10 points



rumple's picks Detroit by 11 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

New England by 17 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 20 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 9 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 14 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 10 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 20 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 20 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points



tahoemoj's picks Detroit by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10, 8 points

Minnesota by 13, 10 points

New England by 10, 5 points

Washington by 19, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 13, 5 points

Carolina by 4, 0 points

Kansas City by 14, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 8 points

San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 10, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 13, 0 points

New Orleans by 8, 0 points

Cincinnati by 10, 5 points



tommytrump's picks Detroit by 5, 5 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 5 points

New England by 15, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 15, 5 points

Atlanta by 5, 5 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

Jacksonville by 5, 0 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points

Buffalo by 5, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 15, 8 points

Seattle by 15, 0 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 5, 0 points



tron7's picks Atlanta by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 8 points

Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points



truthhurts's picks Detroit by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

New England by 21 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 9 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 7 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 14 [lock], -10 points



Ufez Jones's picks Detroit by 10 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points

New England by 9 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 8, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Carolina by 3, 0 points

Denver by 3, 0 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 13, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], -10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

