January 02, 2018

NBA Pick 'Em Week 12: Auld Acquaintance Edition: Six games on the national tube to begin the New Year, beginning Wednesday night with Cleveland at Boston on ESPN. In the Pace Mannion NBA Pick 'Em, Ufez Jones retakes first at 301, followed by me at 293 and Howard_T at 253. Bender wins the week with 16. Make your picks and drink a cup of kindness yet.

This Week's Games

Cleveland at Boston on ESPN (Wednesday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Golden State at Houston on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers on TNT (Thursday)

Minnesota at Boston on ESPN (Friday)

Washington at Memphis on ESPN (Friday)



Teams playing more than once: Boston, Oklahoma City.

Last Week's Results

Boston 99, Houston 98 (1 < 1 < 1)

Portland 114, Philadelphia 110 (3 < 4 < 5)

Washington 121, Houston 103 (13 < 18 < 23)

Philadelphia 107, Denver 102 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 5 [lock], 16 points

Washington by 5, 5 points

Philadelphia by 2, 5 points

Goyoucolts's picks Boston by 6, 5 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Houston by 11 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 5, 10 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 12, 0 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

NoMich's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Portland by 8 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 5, 0 points

Denver by 12 [lock], -10 points

rcade's picks Houston by 7, 0 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

scooby10672's picks Houston by 2 [lock], -10 points

Portland by 3, 8 points

Houston by 3 [lock], -10 points

tron7's picks Houston by 7, 0 points

Portland by 11 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 3, 0 points

Denver by 9 [lock], -10 points

Ufez Jones's picks Boston by 8, 5 points

Portland by 7, 5 points

Washington by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week Ufez Jones 301 15 rcade 293 5 Howard_T 253 -5 bender 244 16 NoMich 217 5 tron7 182 0 Goyoucolts 180 10 scooby10672 142 -12

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:46 PM - 6 comments