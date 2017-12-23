December 21, 2017

Redditor Proves FSU Ineligible to Play Bowl: Six-win Florida State should not be allowed to play in a bowl game this year, a Reddit user discovered. One of its six wins was against FCS school Delaware State, which fails the NCAA's criteria of awarding "at least 90% of the FCS scholarship limit" and thus does not count towards a victorious opponent's bowl eligibility. Three bowl eligible teams failed to report this -- Buffalo, Western Michigan and UTSA -- so the Seminoles will play the Walk-On's Independence Bowl against Southern Miss.

