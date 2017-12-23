December 21, 2017

Redditor Proves FSU Ineligible to Play Bowl: Six-win Florida State should not be allowed to play in a bowl game this year, a Reddit user discovered. One of its six wins was against FCS school Delaware State, which fails the NCAA's criteria of awarding "at least 90% of the FCS scholarship limit" and thus does not count towards a victorious opponent's bowl eligibility. Three bowl eligible teams failed to report this -- Buffalo, Western Michigan and UTSA -- so the Seminoles will play the Walk-On's Independence Bowl against Southern Miss.
What Kiffin is doing is nothing short of amazing. I've followed FAU for years because they were a UNT conference mate. It was mired in hopeless mid-major mediocrity and is suddenly looking like another Boise State story.
posted by rcade at 08:02 AM on December 22
I see that Kiff has re-upped for a 10 yr. deal with FAU. The school president loves him. And he is going to be who he is no matter what. He ran up the score on Akron without remorse. Did it with glee, in fact.
I credit Lane with seeing the possibilities and potential in the FAU job when many people were saying wha? when he left Bama but didn't go to another major program.
FAU foundered the first few games this fall, then got locked in and took off for Mars. Kiffin should be able to put together a great recruiting class this coming year. Probably at the expense of UCF and USF if not the Sunshine State Big 3.
Of course, with a new 10 year deal, it would be just like Kiffin to bolt to another program a year from now.
posted by beaverboard at 10:21 AM on December 22
Hey... FSU worked very hard to get to those six wins! lol
posted by FLsportsman at 08:55 PM on December 22
Fitting for FSU to be declared eligible for the Walk-On's Bowl after beating a team that was a hair shy in the scholarship department.
Wonder if the new King of Florida, Lane Kiffin, will have something to tweet about this.
Kiffin may ask that they rename the game the Ironic Bowl as part of his ongoing social media jihad against Saban and Alabama. Lane doesn't miss many opportunities to goad the Tide.
posted by beaverboard at 07:07 AM on December 22