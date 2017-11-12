December 10, 2017

Jack Morris and Alan Trammell elected the Baseball Hall of Fame through the Veteran's Committee.:
I think they were the oldest World Series winning team without players in the baseball hall of fame.
Trammell's induction should help pave the way for the induction of his BBHOF-worthy double-play partner, Lou Whitaker.
Morris' induction doesn't bother me as there are worse BBHOF members than him, and the VC has a history of inducting players like him. Considering the recent mood about men behaving badly towards women, it seems like Morris (When asked about female reporters in the locker room said "I don't talk to women when I'm naked unless I'm on top of them or they're on top of me.") may have squeaked in just in time.
posted by grum@work at 10:22 PM on December 10
As a lifelong Tigers fan who grew up watching both, I take myself out of any debate about whether they belong. I'm just ecstatic that 2 members of the 1984 team made it in...
posted by MeatSaber at 09:30 PM on December 10