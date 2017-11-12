December 08, 2017

Sorry celestial Sachin but Virat Kohli has taken command of the space fleet: Kohli is close to being the first batter to rank top for Test, ODI and 20/20 formats simultaneously. "Kohli is in the middle of something extraordinary, performing at an all-format plateau beyond the reach of any other player in the current era."
posted by billsaysthis at 07:22 PM
As someone points out in the comments, Ricky Ponting previously achieved top ranking in all three formats. And Kohli has to hope Steve Smith has a bad run in the next three Ashes tests.
Kohli is a great batsman, no doubt. The current Indian team should be built around him, however the game's governors in India (the BCCI), some of the press ans some of the public appear not to appreciate him very much. He's not as spectacular as Tendulkar, but infinitely reliable.
posted by owlhouse at 12:06 AM on December 09