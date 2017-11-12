December 08, 2017

Sorry celestial Sachin but Virat Kohli has taken command of the space fleet: Kohli is close to being the first batter to rank top for Test, ODI and 20/20 formats simultaneously. "Kohli is in the middle of something extraordinary, performing at an all-format plateau beyond the reach of any other player in the current era."

