December 06, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Russell Wilson's Lateral: "The lateral that @DangeRussWilson threw to @MikeDavisRB in Sunday’s @Seahawks @Eagles game was a legit 'Galilean Transformation.' In their reference frame, the ball went backwards. It’s not their fault they ran forward faster than the ball." Wired has more.

