December 06, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Russell Wilson's Lateral: "The lateral that @DangeRussWilson threw to @MikeDavisRB in Sunday’s @Seahawks @Eagles game was a legit 'Galilean Transformation.' In their reference frame, the ball went backwards. It’s not their fault they ran forward faster than the ball." Wired has more.
Somebody specifically included this rugby video in the comments:
https://youtu.be/box08lq9ylg
Of course, for the NFL to use this type of reference, it would require them to believe that science works.
posted by opel70 at 11:24 AM on December 06
They can't handle the Ideal Gas Law, you expect them to understand a Galilean Transfer? I always thought that the Galilean Transfer was what you needed when changing buses in Israel.
posted by Howard_T at 12:35 PM on December 06
This is just a pro sports warm up for Tyson.
The real mission will be reprogramming Flat Earth Kyrie.
Then it's on to Vegas to show Charles Barkley that gravity even affects things that have no measurable mass, such as house credit.
posted by beaverboard at 03:05 PM on December 06
... I want this to be a legal lateral in football as it was a great play.
Me too. That play was incredible. The audacity of it made me laugh.
posted by rcade at 03:40 PM on December 07
How do they handle these types of plays in rugby? While it probably would have been overturned if it was reviewed, I want this to be a legal lateral in football as it was a great play.
posted by tron7 at 11:18 AM on December 06