November 28, 2017

New York Giants bench Eli Manning, start Geno Smith: In a shocking move, Ben McAdoo is benching two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning for Geno Smith, likely ending Manning's career in New York. Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games for the Giants, a streak that will come to an end after he refused to be the token starter for a series in order to keep the streak going.





posted by Goyoucolts to football at 05:08 PM - 12 comments