November 27, 2017

In the pantheon of American baseball, Satchel Paige has always occupied a special place.: "He was one of the game’s all-time greats and also one of its most shameless and storied self-promoters. A whole mythology surrounds him and his exploits; he talked almost as fast as he pitched. In photos his mischievous smile made him seem invincible. A few years ago I learned, by chance, that he had played for one of the most infamous Latin American dictators who ever lived. It struck me as the kind of story only Paige himself could concoct, a tale so gaudy as to seem camouflaged in the annals of sports. I decided to investigate what happened when these two outsize individuals collided."
Cool, thanks for both links, though I'm sure I could have found them at 192.186.l.l.
posted by yerfatma at 10:51 AM on November 28
If you've never read Paige's autobiography, Maybe I'll Pitch Forever, do yourself a favor and read it soon.
posted by NoMich at 04:51 PM on November 27