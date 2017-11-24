November 23, 2017

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: Two close games mean our standings get turned upside down. It's a repeat of the 2012 Grey Cup as red (Calgary), white (snow), and blue (Toronto) will meet in Ottawa this Sunday. Grab your toque and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:49 PM - 4 comments
Toronto by 4
Ray
Over
642
posted by cixelsyd at 06:05 PM on November 23
Double Blue by 19
Ricky Ray
Over
700
posted by tommytrump at 07:03 PM on November 23
Calgary by 20
Bo Levi Mitchell
Over
652
posted by ic23b at 09:38 PM on November 23
Defence played a big deal in the Argos' first outdoor home playoff game in thirty years: with winds swirling around BMO Field, all first-half points were scored off turnovers. The vaunted Toronto defence held the Riders in check until the fourth quarter: with Kevin Glenn on the bench, the Riders exploded for 18 points, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes to play. But then Ricky Ray stepped up, and the Argos booked their flight to Ottawa.
Edmonton's been on a tear lately, and their first quarter showed it. Two touchdowns in their first two possessions quieted down the Calgary faithful. But the second quarter arrived, and boom! Calgary happened. Edmonton scratched back to close within one score, but fumbled away their final chance as Calgary ends their streak.
Boom! Reever nails the Toronto game for a big five points and a chance to sweep 2017.
Here we go!
THE 105th GREY CUP
Calgary Stampeders (13-4-1) @ Toronto Argonauts (9-9) (Sunday, November 26, 6pm ET)
This is simple enough. Calgary remains the class of the league: second in scoring, first in defence, fourth Grey Cup appearance in the past six years. However: Toronto's got a pretty good defence, plus Ricky Ray's on the hunt for what could his be last shot at the Cup.
Also, it's Ottawa in November, and snow's in the forecast. Bundle up!
CFL.ca Grey Cup Preview »
MVP Bonus
Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.
Over/Under
The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 52.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?
Tiebreaker
Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.
Example pick: Calgary by 21, McDaniel, Over, 700.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:49 PM on November 23