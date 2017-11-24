November 23, 2017

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: Two close games mean our standings get turned upside down. It's a repeat of the 2012 Grey Cup as red (Calgary), white (snow), and blue (Toronto) will meet in Ottawa this Sunday. Grab your toque and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:49 PM - 4 comments

Defence played a big deal in the Argos' first outdoor home playoff game in thirty years: with winds swirling around BMO Field, all first-half points were scored off turnovers. The vaunted Toronto defence held the Riders in check until the fourth quarter: with Kevin Glenn on the bench, the Riders exploded for 18 points, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under three minutes to play. But then Ricky Ray stepped up, and the Argos booked their flight to Ottawa.

Edmonton's been on a tear lately, and their first quarter showed it. Two touchdowns in their first two possessions quieted down the Calgary faithful. But the second quarter arrived, and boom! Calgary happened. Edmonton scratched back to close within one score, but fumbled away their final chance as Calgary ends their streak.

SSK @ TOREDM @ CGYOWC BonusDWC Bonus
ResultToronto by 4Calgary by 4ReillyToronto
Margin of Error3 to 53 to 5

Boom! Reever nails the Toronto game for a big five points and a chance to sweep 2017.

SpoFiteSSK @ TORSEDM @ CGYSOWC BonusDWC BonusPointsTotal Points
ReeverToronto4 ReillyToronto58
rcadeToronto3Calgary 37
jjzucal Calgary 16
DrJohnEvans Calgary Toronto26
argoalToronto4 Reilly 46
bender Reilly 14
cixelsyd Reilly 14
jagsnumberone Calgary 14
tahoemojToronto Toronto24
tommytrumpToronto Calgary 24
ic23b Calgary 13
Howard_T Calgary Reilly 23
JPR Calgary 12

Here we go!

THE 105th GREY CUP

Calgary Stampeders (13-4-1) @ Toronto Argonauts (9-9) (Sunday, November 26, 6pm ET)

This is simple enough. Calgary remains the class of the league: second in scoring, first in defence, fourth Grey Cup appearance in the past six years. However: Toronto's got a pretty good defence, plus Ricky Ray's on the hunt for what could his be last shot at the Cup.

Also, it's Ottawa in November, and snow's in the forecast. Bundle up!

CFL.ca Grey Cup Preview »

MVP Bonus

Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.

Over/Under

The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 52.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?

Tiebreaker

Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.

Example pick: Calgary by 21, McDaniel, Over, 700.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:49 PM on November 23

Toronto by 4

Ray

Over

642

posted by cixelsyd at 06:05 PM on November 23

Double Blue by 19

Ricky Ray

Over

700

posted by tommytrump at 07:03 PM on November 23

Calgary by 20

Bo Levi Mitchell

Over

652

posted by ic23b at 09:38 PM on November 23

