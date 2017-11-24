November 22, 2017

Joe Morgan: "We hope the day never comes when known steroid users are voted into the Hall of Fame. They cheated. Steroid users don't belong here.":

With the release of the 2018 Hall of Fame ballot this week, Joe Morgan has penned a letter that has been sent to all the Hall of Fame voters in the BBWAA.

posted by grum@work to baseball at 11:07 AM - 5 comments