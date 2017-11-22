November 19, 2017

Bills' move to Nathan Peterman is a disaster: Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott's decision to bench Tyrod Taylor explodes in his face in just one half.
Peterman is somewhat fortunate. His self-destruction took place in front of only 20,000 people.
posted by beaverboard at 01:51 AM on November 20
Opening of Bills' post-game article: "It was a bold decision by head coach Sean McDermott to start rookie Nate Peterman ..."
Erm, yeah.
Peterman to Bills' receivers - 6 completions, 66 yards. Peterman to Chargers' "receivers" - 5 completions, 84 yards, 1 TD.
posted by jjzucal at 10:28 AM on November 20
Too bad for LeSean McCoy. He was trying hard to compensate by racking up 20 rushing yards per INT in the first half, but there's no competing with a turnover machine like Peterman. (Or Dak for that matter.)
LeSean must wonder what life might be like if he'd been able to outlast the Doughboy in Philly. He might be on that high flying Eagles roster right now, having the time of his life.
posted by beaverboard at 11:44 AM on November 20
Peterman played high school in my county. He was talked up all week before the game as a promising rookie. Ouch.
posted by rcade at 12:49 PM on November 20
It was a bold decision by...
George Pickett to lead a charge at Gettysburg.
George Armstrong Custer to split his forces at the Little Big Horn.
General Packenham to charge into a fortified line at New Orleans.
Titanic's captain to maintain speed through an ice field.
Well, two of them survived, but Sean McDermott's chances aren't too good.
posted by Howard_T at 12:54 PM on November 20
McDermott was quoted today as saying that he would "evaluate" his QB situation prior to the Bills next game.
Some took this to mean that he might start Peterman again and became concerned.
Perhaps there's already a Billy Crystal movie in the concept stage entitled "Evaluate This".
I can't believe how swiftly and unexpectedly the Bills have gone from a solid second place team in the AFC East to a German blimp arriving at the Lakehurst Naval Air Station.
posted by beaverboard at 09:00 PM on November 20
Too bad for LeSean McCoy.
Read something yesterday (maybe Barnwell at ESPN) saying McDermott's has also messed up McCoy's production by running him out of the shotgun much more than last year. McCoy's advanced yardage numbers are about the same, but beginning with a standing start 2 yards behind the line has made the positive yardage harder to come by.
So all-in-all, good work.
posted by yerfatma at 09:56 AM on November 21
I went back to our predictions: five poor souls took Buffalo. They have our condolences.
posted by jjzucal at 07:33 PM on November 21
"Five poor souls took Buffalo" sounds like the title of a Stan Rogers tune about an obscure winter tragedy that took place in the 1930's.
posted by beaverboard at 07:42 PM on November 21
My reaction today:
"Hey, the Bills are playing at 4pm. It's almost 5 o'clock, I wonder how that new QB is doing?"
[checks stats]
"Oh. Dear."
posted by grum@work at 12:12 AM on November 20