November 19, 2017

What to Read when It's Time for Sports:: "Here is a list of books that tackle the complexities of sports in America, from nonfiction to poetry to fiction. ... And just a “heads up” (as they say in the sports world): this isn’t your average sports list."
No "Ball Four" by Jim Bouton, or "They call me Assassin" by Jack Tatum, two of my personal favs.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:21 AM on November 20
This is an interesting list. Some I'd heard of (but admittedly haven't read) and quite a few I hadn't. Thanks for posting this, rumple.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:47 PM on November 19