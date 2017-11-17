November 17, 2017

ESPN: NFL On Brink of Civil War: How did Jerry Jones take it when Roger Goodell told him about the decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliott for six games? ESPN quotes the phone call: "'I'm gonna come after you with everything I have,' Jones said. Then he mentioned Deflategate. 'If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a ----- compared to what I'm going to do.'"

posted by rcade to football at 12:27 PM - 4 comments