November 17, 2017

CONCACAF unveils League of Nations : This will be second formal platform for regional national team competition, after UEFA announced the first one last month. There's even talk of a global format! No more meaningless friendlies, ever ;)
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:54 AM - 1 comment
Interesting idea, but I hope it doesn't increase the games we have to play against our own region. Playing scrubs can give a false impression of where we are talentwise (except when we lose to them and fail to qualify for a World Cup).
posted by rcade at 02:37 PM on November 17