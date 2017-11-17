November 16, 2017

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Division Finals Edition: Down by 15 in the 4th quarter with time expiring, Winnipeg scores a TD and goes for the 2-point convert. Just to mess up your picks. Keep up the chaos and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 08:14 PM - 5 comments
Saskatchewan by 10
Calgary by 23
QB most passing yards- Bo Levi Mitchell
Team with most sacks- Calgary
posted by ic23b at 11:48 PM on November 16
Toronto by 17
Calgary by 21
Ricky Ray
Saskatchewan
posted by tommytrump at 09:54 AM on November 17
Saskatchewan by 7
Edmonton by 9
Reilly
Sackskatchewan
posted by cixelsyd at 12:33 PM on November 17
Toronto by 6
Edmonton by 10
Ray
Toronto
posted by tahoemoj at 12:36 PM on November 17
It was shaping up to be a real barn-burner as both Saskatchewan and Ottawa scored on their first possessions. But Saskatchewan's defence stepped up, forcing turnovers, halting Redblack momentum, and letting the Rider offence pad the lead. Ottawa chipped away but couldn't close the gap, and the Riders head to Toronto.
Out west, it took a while for the offence to heat up in the Winnipeg snows, but when it did, the Bomber D just couldn't keep up. Edmonton opens up a big lead and Winnipeg never really challenged it - but they got the time-expiring touchdown to make life interesting in Pick 'Ems around the country.
In bonus-land, Justin Medlock piles on 10 points in a losing cause, while the cold can't keep the offence down: a full 13.5 points OVER the line.
A solid five points put jjzucal on top. In other news, everyone else is within four points of first!
The forecast for this weekend: snow in Toronto, cowboy hats in Calgary.
DIVISION FINALS
Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) @ Toronto Argonauts (9-9) (Sunday, November 19, 1:00pm ET)
Ladies and gentlemen, your 2016 last-place finishers are meeting in the East Division Finals. And I have no idea who's going to win. The Argos have had an impressive turnaround under their new ownership, but consistency issues have plagued them all season. Saskatchewan hung tough in the West but still ended up in fourth place. It'll come down to the two super-veteran quarterbacks, Ricky Ray and Kevin Glenn.
CFL.ca Eastern Final Preview »
Edmonton (12-6) @ Calgary Stampeders (13-4-1) (Sunday, November 19, 4:30pm ET)
Edmonton's story is compelling: tough start, nearly makes it all the way back to second place, wins convincingly on the road in the division semi. Mike Reilly and CJ Gable both look healthy and productive. They haven't lost since September and look to be firing on all cylinders. However: Calgary is still King of the West until proven otherwise.
CFL.ca Western Final Preview »
Offence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the quarterback who will throw for the highest yardage on Sunday.
2017 Passing Stats »
Defence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the team whose defence will register the most sacks on Sunday.
2017 Defensive Stats »
Example pick: Saskatchewan by 21, Calgary by 14, Ray, Edmonton.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:15 PM on November 16