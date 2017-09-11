November 09, 2017

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Division Semis Edition: It's a fresh start as we take to the frozen turf for the CFL playoffs. Take that Canadian dime that keeps getting rejected by your office vending machine and flip it for all it's worth. All are welcome! Make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:00 PM - 4 comments
Sask by 9
Wpg by 3
Justin Medlock WPG
Under
posted by cixelsyd at 01:03 PM on November 09
Ottawa by 21
Edmonton by 17
Brett Maher Ottawa
Over
posted by tommytrump at 01:07 PM on November 09
Ottawa by three, Eddie by four, Crapigna, over
posted by argoal at 03:01 PM on November 09
Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) @ Ottawa Redblacks (8-9-1) (Sunday, November 12, 1:00pm ET)
It's crossover time, and once again, the West is superior: Saskatchewan's 10-8 record would have given them the division title in the East. That said, Ottawa's 2017 theme has been underperformance: seven of their eight losses were by a difference of one score or of less. Plus they're well rested, with two bye weeks in the past three. Fulfillment of potential, or Kevin Glenn magic? It's your call.
CFL.ca Eastern Semi-Final Preview »
Edmonton (12-6) @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-6) (Sunday, November 12, 4:30pm ET)
There's not a lot separating these two teams: on paper they had nearly identical seasons. Winnipeg had the edge in head-to-head matchups, beating Edmonton twice. But Winnipeg's also had a tough run of health lately. The team says QB Matt Nichols will start after suffering a calf injury, but how effective will he be?
CFL.ca Western Semi-Final Preview »
Swayze Waters is back in the league as Edmonton's third-string kicker, which means I can keep using this bonus name.
Swayze Waters Not-Quite-Memorial River Salmon Bonus
Pick the kicker who will score the most points this weekend. That includes place-kick field goals, drop-kick field goals, PATs, singles, and fake field goals thrown for touchdowns.
2017 Kicking Stats »
Las Vegas Posse Memorial Bonus
The combined over/under on total points scored for both games is 108.5. Will the actual number of points scored this weekend be OVER or UNDER that total?
Example pick: Ottawa by 21, Winnipeg by 14, Crapigna, Over.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:01 PM on November 09