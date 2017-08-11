November 06, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Final Standings: Drama down to the final afternoon: Edmonton holds off Saskatchewan, making Reever our 2017 champion. Congratulations Reever! Final standings inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 12:09 PM - 7 comments
Congratulations to Reever on the victory, and thanks again Dr. John for running the show!!
posted by tahoemoj at 03:36 PM on November 06
Congrats, Reever! Thanks, as always, Dr. J!
posted by tommytrump at 08:51 PM on November 06
Congratulations, Reever! For my next trick, I will attempt to repeat last year's CFL Pick 'em double-reverse: regular season pick 'em Costanza followed by a playoff pick 'em title.
posted by bender at 09:28 PM on November 06
Congrats!!!
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:13 AM on November 07
Close but no cigar. Congratulations Reever. Thanks Dr. J
posted by ic23b at 03:10 AM on November 07
I didn't do too badly for someone who has very little knowledge of CFL football. Win or lose, it's a lot of fun. Congratulations to Reever, and many thanks to Dr. John for once again running it.
posted by Howard_T at 01:20 AM on November 08
Just enough final-week drama to keep things exciting. Hamilton gets the shutout against Montreal, while Winnipeg coasts to victory in Calgary. Edmonton takes care of business in Saskatchewan, and Toronto does the same in Vancouver.
Reever picks the Edmonton win and that's the difference: he walks away with the 2017 title. Congratulations, Reever!
At the other end, despite a late surge, bender's been in last place for the entire second half of the season for a well-deserved Costanza. Kudos, bender!
Thanks to everyone for playing! Stay tuned for the CFL Playoff Pick 'Em!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 12:09 PM on November 06