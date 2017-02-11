November 01, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty: It's the last week of the season and there's still so much to be decided. Put your affairs in order and make your picks inside.

Bring on the weird football! Hamilton makes things interesting in Ottawa, but a monster fourth quarter puts the game away for the Redblacks. Saskatchewan goes for the gusto, blowing out Montreal. A huge setback for Winnipeg, losing a tough game to the Lions, with Matt Nichols and Andrew Harris getting hurt in the process, while Edmonton gets the job done to move into a tie for second.

HAM @ OTTMTL @ SSKBC @ WPGCGY @ EDM
ResultOttawa by 5Saskatchewan by 25B.C. by 9Edmonton by 9
Margin of Error4 to 718 to 336 to 126 to 12

It's down to the wire: Reever's still in first, but ic23b scores five to make things interesting.

SpoFiteHAM @ OTTSMTL @ SSKSBC @ WPGSCGY @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
Reever Saskatchewan Edmonton7372
ic23bOttawa7Saskatchewan Edmonton10571
jjzucal Saskatchewan22 267
Howard_TOttawa Saskatchewan Edmonton 366
jagsnumberone Saskatchewan24 Edmonton7466
tahoemojOttawa Saskatchewan Edmonton 364
JPROttawa Saskatchewan 262
tommytrump Saskatchewan27 258
DrJohnEvansOttawa7Saskatchewan Edmonton 9 658
argoal Saskatchewan Edmonton 257
cixelsydOttawa7Saskatchewan Edmonton 9 657
rcade 050
bender Saskatchewan 145

Multiple meaningful games in the last week of the season! It's a November miracle. Feel free to double-check my tiebreak math.

WEEK 20

Montreal @ Hamilton (Friday, November 3)
Both of these teams are missing the playoffs. Find your lucky coin and flip it.

Winnipeg @ Calgary (Friday, November 3)
Bad news for Winnipeg: Matt Nichols won't make the start. The better news: they'll be playing Calgary's backups. The best news: they only lose their second seed if they lose and Edmonton wins.

Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 4)
Thanks to their big Week 10 win, the Riders hold a big edge in the aggregate points tiebreaker. That means this game's winner gets plays in the West playoffs, while the loser crosses over to play the East. With Winnipeg hobbled, which would you prefer?

Toronto @ B.C. (Saturday, November 4)
Ottawa did their job last week and grabbed the top spot again. Now it's simple: if Toronto wins, they get the division and a bye week. If they lose, they host EDM/SSK next week. Personally, I'd go all out to get Ricky Ray some rest.

Good luck!

posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:58 PM on November 01

Hamilton by 27 LOCK (LOL)

Calgary by 10 LOCK

Saskatchewan by 6 LOCK

BC by 3 LOCK

**Yes, I know, wrong pick 'em for the LOCKS. But have to try something with it being the last week and down by 6.

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:03 AM on November 02

Oh, I should have been using the lucky coin?! I've just been using the regular coin all season, and see where that's gotten me...

Hamilton by 15
Winnipeg by 11
Edmonton by 2
Toronto by 16

posted by bender at 10:03 AM on November 02

hami by 13 + 4

Cowtown by four

Eddie by a field goal

BC by a field goal

posted by argoal at 10:46 AM on November 02

Hamilton by 20

Winnipeg by 2

Saskatchewan by 4

Toronto by 21

posted by tommytrump at 10:58 AM on November 02

This has been like hanging with the pack until the bell lap. Now we're gasping for air.

Hamilton by 6

Calgary by 14

Edmonton by 5

Toronto by 18

posted by jjzucal at 11:32 AM on November 02

Well, if I'm going to make a move, I have to shirk the conventional wisdom.

Montreal by 3

Winnipeg by 6

Saskatchewan by 13

Toronto by 18

posted by tahoemoj at 11:57 AM on November 02

Hamilton by 12

Calgary by 7

Saskatchewan by 6

Toronto by 7

posted by ic23b at 12:52 PM on November 02

