November 01, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Twenty: It's the last week of the season and there's still so much to be decided. Put your affairs in order and make your picks inside.
Hamilton by 27 LOCK (LOL)
Calgary by 10 LOCK
Saskatchewan by 6 LOCK
BC by 3 LOCK
**Yes, I know, wrong pick 'em for the LOCKS. But have to try something with it being the last week and down by 6.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:03 AM on November 02
Oh, I should have been using the lucky coin?! I've just been using the regular coin all season, and see where that's gotten me...
Hamilton by 15
Winnipeg by 11
Edmonton by 2
Toronto by 16
posted by bender at 10:03 AM on November 02
hami by 13 + 4
Cowtown by four
Eddie by a field goal
BC by a field goal
posted by argoal at 10:46 AM on November 02
Hamilton by 20
Winnipeg by 2
Saskatchewan by 4
Toronto by 21
posted by tommytrump at 10:58 AM on November 02
This has been like hanging with the pack until the bell lap. Now we're gasping for air.
Hamilton by 6
Calgary by 14
Edmonton by 5
Toronto by 18
posted by jjzucal at 11:32 AM on November 02
Well, if I'm going to make a move, I have to shirk the conventional wisdom.
Montreal by 3
Winnipeg by 6
Saskatchewan by 13
Toronto by 18
posted by tahoemoj at 11:57 AM on November 02
Hamilton by 12
Calgary by 7
Saskatchewan by 6
Toronto by 7
posted by ic23b at 12:52 PM on November 02
Bring on the weird football! Hamilton makes things interesting in Ottawa, but a monster fourth quarter puts the game away for the Redblacks. Saskatchewan goes for the gusto, blowing out Montreal. A huge setback for Winnipeg, losing a tough game to the Lions, with Matt Nichols and Andrew Harris getting hurt in the process, while Edmonton gets the job done to move into a tie for second.
It's down to the wire: Reever's still in first, but ic23b scores five to make things interesting.
Multiple meaningful games in the last week of the season! It's a November miracle. Feel free to double-check my tiebreak math.
WEEK 20
Montreal @ Hamilton (Friday, November 3)
Both of these teams are missing the playoffs. Find your lucky coin and flip it.
Winnipeg @ Calgary (Friday, November 3)
Bad news for Winnipeg: Matt Nichols won't make the start. The better news: they'll be playing Calgary's backups. The best news: they only lose their second seed if they lose and Edmonton wins.
Edmonton @ Saskatchewan (Saturday, November 4)
Thanks to their big Week 10 win, the Riders hold a big edge in the aggregate points tiebreaker. That means this game's winner gets plays in the West playoffs, while the loser crosses over to play the East. With Winnipeg hobbled, which would you prefer?
Toronto @ B.C. (Saturday, November 4)
Ottawa did their job last week and grabbed the top spot again. Now it's simple: if Toronto wins, they get the division and a bye week. If they lose, they host EDM/SSK next week. Personally, I'd go all out to get Ricky Ray some rest.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 10:58 PM on November 01