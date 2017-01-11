October 31, 2017

Doctors Feared Zach Miller Would Lose His Leg: Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a dislocated knee in Sunday's game that also tore a torn popliteal artery, an injury that led doctors to fear his leg might need to be amputated. Miller underwent surgery Monday to stabilize the artery. Surgeons praised Bears team doctor Mark Bowen for quickly identifying the vascular problem. Head coach John Fox said Miller was in good spirits and "pretty much wanted his touchdown back."

posted by rcade to football at 10:15 AM - 1 comment