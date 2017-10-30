October 30, 2017

Jerry Jones Leads NFL Owner Revolt Against Roger Goodell: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a prominent voice on a call between 17 NFL owners about halting Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension. One owner told ESPN, "You don't get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it."
If 17 owners support Goodell's ouster or even seriously entertain the idea, isn't he toast?
Jones is probably the most powerful and influential owner in the league, based on the L.A. moves he was instrumental in putting together.
posted by rcade at 12:22 PM on October 30
It makes perfect sense to have talk of a revolt come up with ratings and revenues trending as they are, Ray Rice elevator event or not.
The first and most important detail is: which 17 owners are we talking about? Rooneys and Krafts? Or Glazers and Haslams? That makes a world of difference. No amount of agitating by the likes of the last two is liable to get anything done.
They shouldn't get too knicker bunched about how Roger handled the Chargers' move. If things keep going the way they're going, the Chargers' shift could prove prescient. Every NFL team might end up wanting a 30,000 seat stadium.
posted by beaverboard at 11:59 AM on October 30