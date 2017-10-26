October 24, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Nineteen: We're around the final turn, which means it's Weird Upset Time (W.U.T.) in the CFL. Playoff-bound teams are resting, basement-bound teams have nothing to lose, and a couple good mid-division fights are still keeping things interesting. Pass the pepper and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 08:30 PM - 5 comments
Ott by 7
Sask by 17
Winnipeg by 7
Ed by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 09:32 PM on October 24
Ottawa by 7
Saskatchewan by 12
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 10
posted by ic23b at 02:45 AM on October 25
Ottawa by 17
Saskatchewan by 27
Winnipeg by 17
Calgary by 7
posted by tommytrump at 11:16 AM on October 25
Hamilton by 9 (weird upset, indeed)
Saskatchewan by 22
Winnipeg by 15
Calgary by 8
posted by jjzucal at 10:25 PM on October 25
Holy upsets, Batman! Saskatchewan clobbers Calgary, Toronto edges Winnipeg, and Hamilton destroys Montreal. Even B.C. gets in on the action, taking Edmonton to overtime.
ic23b nails the Edmonton win, but it's all in vain as Reever pulls ahead by three.
Two weeks left, and anything can happen! Well, to be more accurate, a specific subset of outcomes can happen.
WEEK 19
Hamilton @ Ottawa (Friday, October 27)
Hamilton had a huge week last week, but playoffs-wise, they're toast. Ottawa's only a point out of first - a win leapfrogs them over idle Toronto.
Montreal @ Saskatchewan (Friday, October 27)
Saskatchewan's clinched a playoff spot, but it's the ages-old question: would you rather be the crossover team into a weaker division, or play through at home? Watch who they rest this week for your answer.
B.C. @ Winnipeg (Saturday, October 28)
The Lions once looked promising, but promptly lost five in a row to get eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile Winnipeg is still guarding home turf from Edmonton, who is...
Calgary @ Edmonton (Saturday, October 28)
... playing Calgary's backup squad, to be sure. With last week's Bombers loss, the Stamps have clinched, and will certainly opt for some well-earned rest.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:30 PM on October 24