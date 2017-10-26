October 24, 2017

Megan Rapinoe: 'Fifa Doesn't Care About Women's Football': Three women were nominated as Fifa's best female footballer this year: American Carli Lloyd, Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens and Deyna Castellanos. Castellanos is an 18-year-old Venezuelan who plays at Florida State University. She's a rising talent, but she's never played as a pro nor appeared in a game for her country above the U-17 level. U.S. women's player Megan Rapinoe called Fifa "old, male and stale" over the nomination. She said, "If some random male player, who was not even a full professional, was nominated, I'm sure they would step in for that, so it's disappointing that the same hasn't been done for us."

posted by rcade to soccer at 12:05 PM - 1 comment