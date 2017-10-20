October 18, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen: The logjam is finally broken and one man stands alone. Not you? Better get cracking—only three weeks left to play. Flip your calendar and make your picks inside.
Calgary by 21
Toronto by 5
Edmonton by 18
Montreal by 7
posted by tommytrump at 09:38 PM on October 18
Calgary by 10
Winnipeg by 8
Edmonton by 7
Hamilton by 6
posted by cixelsyd at 11:45 PM on October 18
Calgary by 10
Winnipeg by 5
Edmonton by 14
Hamilton by 17
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:09 AM on October 19
Not to be a pain from last week (OK, I'm a pain!), I got the two extra points this week; I didn't get the two extra points for hitting Edm-Mtl spread the previous week.
Calgary by 15
Toronto by 10
Edmonton by 7
Montreal by 12
posted by jjzucal at 09:15 AM on October 19
Calgary by 16
Winnipeg by 8
BC by 4
Hamilton by 8
posted by tahoemoj at 06:16 PM on October 19
the guys wearing red in Calgary by six
our beloved Argonauts by a field goal
Riley and the guys in green and gold by four
the pussycats will maul the larks by 13
posted by argoal at 07:24 PM on October 19
jjzucal, I posted corrected standings in last week's thread. The total was correct but the "This Week Points" wasn't - copy/paste error.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:22 PM on October 19
Calgary by 12
Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 3
Montreal by 12
posted by DrJohnEvans at 08:44 PM on October 19
Calgary by 6
Winnipeg by 3
Edmonton by 6
Montreal by 3
posted by ic23b at 09:15 PM on October 19
In what was almost the most shocking upset of the season, Calgary almost lost in Hamilton (but didn't). Ottawa finally lands on the right side of the coin, winning a squeaker. Winnipeg gets the edge on the Lions to clinch a playoff spot, while Toronto snatches defeat from the jaws of victory. I promise to use that phrase only once a season.
Reever nails the Winnipeg spread to take sole possession of first place, with room to spare.
Three weeks left and anything's possible! Except Hamilton crossing over to the west. That seems unlikely.
WEEK 18
Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Friday, October 20)
Calgary's on one heckuva run but they haven't clinched the division yet. Look for them to keep their foot on the gas until they do.
Winnipeg @ Toronto (Saturday, October 21)
Right in Calgary's rear view mirror is Winnipeg, surprise winners of four of their last five. But who knows? Maybe Toronto will decide to be good this week. They've been doing that more often lately.
Edmonton @ B.C. (Saturday, October 21)
A tale of two longshots: Edmonton's gazing wistfully at a home playoff berth, while B.C. still has a mathematical possibility of scraping into the crossover spot. Not what I call compelling drama.
Hamilton @ Montreal (Sunday, October 22)
This game is also being played.
Good luck!
