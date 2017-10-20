October 18, 2017

CFL Pick 'Em, Week Eighteen: The logjam is finally broken and one man stands alone. Not you? Better get cracking—only three weeks left to play. Flip your calendar and make your picks inside.

In what was almost the most shocking upset of the season, Calgary almost lost in Hamilton (but didn't). Ottawa finally lands on the right side of the coin, winning a squeaker. Winnipeg gets the edge on the Lions to clinch a playoff spot, while Toronto snatches defeat from the jaws of victory. I promise to use that phrase only once a season.

CGY @ HAMOTT @ SSKBC @ WPGTOR @ EDM
ResultCalgary by 3Ottawa by 1Winnipeg by 6Edmonton by 3
Margin of Error2 to 41 to 14 to 82 to 4

Reever nails the Winnipeg spread to take sole possession of first place, with room to spare.

SpoFiteCGY @ HAMSOTT @ SSKSBC @ WPGSTOR @ EDMSPointsTotal Points
ReeverCalgary Ottawa Winnipeg6 565
ic23bCalgary Winnipeg Edmonton 363
jjzucalCalgary Winnipeg6 Edmonton 562
Howard_TCalgary Ottawa Edmonton 361
jagsnumberoneCalgary Winnipeg Edmonton 360
tahoemojCalgary Winnipeg4Edmonton 460
JPRCalgary4 Winnipeg Edmonton3 658
tommytrumpCalgary Ottawa Winnipeg 354
argoalCalgary Winnipeg4 351
DrJohnEvansCalgary Winnipeg Edmonton 351
rcade Winnipeg 149
cixelsydCalgary Winnipeg Edmonton 348
benderCalgary Edmonton 242

Three weeks left and anything's possible! Except Hamilton crossing over to the west. That seems unlikely.

WEEK 18

Saskatchewan @ Calgary (Friday, October 20)
Calgary's on one heckuva run but they haven't clinched the division yet. Look for them to keep their foot on the gas until they do.

Winnipeg @ Toronto (Saturday, October 21)
Right in Calgary's rear view mirror is Winnipeg, surprise winners of four of their last five. But who knows? Maybe Toronto will decide to be good this week. They've been doing that more often lately.

Edmonton @ B.C. (Saturday, October 21)
A tale of two longshots: Edmonton's gazing wistfully at a home playoff berth, while B.C. still has a mathematical possibility of scraping into the crossover spot. Not what I call compelling drama.

Hamilton @ Montreal (Sunday, October 22)
This game is also being played.

Good luck!

Calgary by 21

Toronto by 5

Edmonton by 18

Montreal by 7

Calgary by 10

Winnipeg by 8

Edmonton by 7

Hamilton by 6

Calgary by 10

Winnipeg by 5

Edmonton by 14

Hamilton by 17

Not to be a pain from last week (OK, I'm a pain!), I got the two extra points this week; I didn't get the two extra points for hitting Edm-Mtl spread the previous week.

Calgary by 15

Toronto by 10

Edmonton by 7

Montreal by 12

Calgary by 16

Winnipeg by 8

BC by 4

Hamilton by 8

the guys wearing red in Calgary by six

our beloved Argonauts by a field goal

Riley and the guys in green and gold by four

the pussycats will maul the larks by 13

jjzucal, I posted corrected standings in last week's thread. The total was correct but the "This Week Points" wasn't - copy/paste error.

Calgary by 12
Winnipeg by 12
Edmonton by 3
Montreal by 12

Calgary by 6

Winnipeg by 3

Edmonton by 6

Montreal by 3

