October 17, 2017

Could a 32-Team MLB Scrap the Leagues?: Longtime baseball scribe Tracy Ringolsby outlines a dramatic proposal in baseball: Expansion to Montreal and Portland, dropping the AL and NL for four seven-team regional divisions, a 156-game season with 12 games against each division opponent and a playoffs with four divisional champs and eight teams in play-in games.

